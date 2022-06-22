Chinese mainland reports 10 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 10 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including four each in Beijing and Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 10 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including four each in Beijing and Shanghai, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Guangdong, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

A total of 12 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in four provincial-level regions.

A total of 78 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,361 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.