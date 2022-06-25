News / Nation

Heavy rains, flooding affect over 3.75 mln in China's Guangxi

Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-06-25       0
More than 3.75 million residents have been affected by heavy downpours and flooding in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Saturday.
Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-06-25       0

More than 3.75 million residents have been affected by heavy downpours and flooding in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Saturday.

Guangxi has experienced six incidences of heavy rainfall during this year's flood season, with average rainfall recorded at 490.8 millimeters – 1.6 times that recorded in the same period during previous years.

The downpours and rain-induced disasters such as floods have toppled 3,436 houses and damaged 159,300 hectares of crops, according to a press release on the region's flood control and relief work.

Direct economic losses have already surpassed 12.48 billion yuan (about 1.86 billion US dollars).

More heavy rains and typhoons are forecast to hit Guangxi, according to an official from the region's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     