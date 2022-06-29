China's Chongqing opens new air route to Spain's Madrid

A flight departed on Tuesday from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality for Spain's Madrid.

A flight departed on Tuesday from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality for Spain's Madrid, marking the opening of the first direct passenger air route between the two cities.

It is also the second intercontinental passenger air route that Chongqing has opened since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Operated by Hainan Airlines with a Boeing 787 aircraft, the route will see a round-trip flight every Tuesday. The outbound flight time is about 13 hours from Chongqing, while the inbound is about 12 hours.

The opening of the direct passenger flight between Chongqing and Madrid would enhance the connectivity between China and Spain and facilitate cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.