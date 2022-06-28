Chinese mainland reports 1 new local confirmed COVID-19 case

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Guangdong Province.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

A total of 21 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Monday in five provincial-level regions, including six in Anhui, four each in Tianjin, Liaoning and Guangdong, and three in Guangxi.

Altogether 77 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,868 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.