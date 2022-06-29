News / Nation

China's installed capacity of renewable energy exceeds 1b kilowatts

Xinhua
  10:56 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0
China's installed capacity of renewable energy had reached 1.1 billion kilowatts by the end of May, up 15.1 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  10:56 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0

China's installed capacity of renewable energy had reached 1.1 billion kilowatts by the end of May, up 15.1 percent year on year, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

From January to May, China's newly installed capacity of renewable energy was 43.49 million kilowatts, accounting for 82.1 percent of the total newly installed capacity of power generation.

During this period, 1.06 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated through renewable sources, up 16.8 percent year on year, accounting for about 31.5 percent of the country's power consumption.

China has made significant strides in renewable energy production in recent years to enhance its energy structure.

The country has pledged to strive for peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     