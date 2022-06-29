Chinese mainland reports 3 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported three locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, two of which were in Jiangsu Province and one in Guangdong Province.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported three locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, two of which were in Jiangsu Province and one in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

A total of 36 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Tuesday in eight provincial-level regions, including 15 in Anhui, nine in Tianjin, and four in Jiangsu.

Altogether 47 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,915 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.