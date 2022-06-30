News / Nation

Xi extends congratulations, best wishes to Hong Kong compatriots

  16:09 UTC+8, 2022-06-30
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Hong Kong compatriots and extended his best wishes on the occasion marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated Hong Kong compatriots and extended his best wishes on the occasion marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

Speaking upon arrival at the West Kowloon high-speed rail station, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said he is very pleased to visit Hong Kong once again.

"Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. People of all ethnic groups across the country will join Hong Kong compatriots in celebrating this joyous event. I would like to extend my warm congratulations and best wishes to the compatriots of Hong Kong," said Xi.

"It has been five years since my last visit to Hong Kong," said Xi.

Over the past five years, I have been all along concerned about and caring for Hong Kong, and my heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots, Xi said.

Facts have demonstrated the great strength of "one country, two systems," Xi said.

In a period of time, Hong Kong had withstood a series of grave tests and overcome a series of risks and challenges. Hong Kong has since emerged stronger and shown great vigor, Xi said.

Facts have proven the great strength of "one country, two systems," which guarantees Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability and ensures the well-being of the Hong Kong compatriots, said Xi.

"A brighter future will beckon, if we forge ahead with perseverance," said Xi.

As long as "one country, two systems" is upheld unswervingly, Hong Kong will surely have an even brighter future and make new, greater contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Xi said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Jie
