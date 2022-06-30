Chinese mainland reports 8 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, five of which were in Jiangsu Province, two in Guangdong Province and one in Beijing.

Another 31 local asymptomatic infections were reported yesterday.