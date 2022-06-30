Chinese mainland reports 8 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
09:38 UTC+8, 2022-06-30 0
The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, five of which were in Jiangsu Province, two in Guangdong Province and one in Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
Another 31 local asymptomatic infections were reported yesterday.
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
