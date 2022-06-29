News / Nation

China to host global conference on sci-tech innovation

Xinhua
  20:27 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0
The Global Future Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Conference will be held in Beijing from July 29 to 30.
Xinhua
  20:27 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0

The Global Future Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Conference will be held in Beijing from July 29 to 30, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) on Wednesday.

Themed "Technology Empowers the Future, Innovation Leads Development," the conference will be co-hosted by several organizations, including the CCPIT, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, the World Intellectual Property Organization, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

The conference consists of the opening ceremony, plenary session, theme forum and other activities, focusing on a variety of topics, such as digital trade, intellectual manufacturing and autonomous driving, Feng Yaoxiang, CCPIT spokesperson, told a press conference.

Held both online and offline, the conference will issue several research reports analyzing the development of China's sci-tech innovation and its future trends.

Representatives of international organizations, famous scientists and industry leaders will be invited to attend the conference.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     