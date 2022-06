Since its return to the motherland, Hong Kong has been on a broad path of leveraging complementary advantages in joint development with the Chinese mainland.

On July 1, 1997, China resumed the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong, thus the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was established. Since its return to the motherland, Hong Kong has been on a broad path of leveraging complementary advantages in joint development with the Chinese mainland.

Source: Xinhua News Agency and https://www.fso.gov.hk/