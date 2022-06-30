News / Nation

China's Guangdong initiates emergency response for Typhoon Chaba

Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2022-06-30       0
South China's Guangdong Province launched a Level-IV emergency response at 10 am Thursday for approaching Typhoon Chaba to minimize damage.
Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2022-06-30       0

South China's Guangdong Province launched a Level-IV emergency response at 10 am Thursday for approaching Typhoon Chaba to minimize damage, said the provincial flood control, drought relief and wind prevention headquarters.

Chaba, the third typhoon of the year, formed over the South China Sea at 8 am Thursday, packing winds up to 65 km per hour.

It will move northwestward and approach the coastal areas in Guangdong and Hainan provinces with slowly increased intensity, the Guangdong provincial meteorological department forecast.

Torrential rains will lash parts of Guangdong in the next few days, it added.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with Level-I being the most severe.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     