Chinese vice premier stresses clean, efficient use of coal

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has stressed efforts to promote the clean and efficient use of coal, and pursue green, low-carbon and high-quality development.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has stressed efforts to promote the clean and efficient use of coal, and pursue green, low-carbon and high-quality development.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium on the clean and efficient use of coal Tuesday during his research tour to Taiyuan, capital of China's coal-rich Shanxi Province.

Promoting the clean and efficient use of coal is an important way to facilitate the green and low-carbon transition of energy and achieve carbon peaking and neutrality goals, he said, adding that coal should be a "ballast stone" in stabilizing the macro-economy and consumer prices and ensuring people's well-being.

Han called for efforts to ensure energy supply for the summer peak of power use.

After the symposium, the vice premier visited a national key laboratory on clean and efficient coal use, stressing enhancing policy support, planning and resource integration in the area.

Han also underlined efforts to support traditional industries' shift to digital and smart-tech models, develop green buildings, and strengthen the role of enterprises in innovation to make breakthroughs in key technologies and stabilize industrial and supply chains.