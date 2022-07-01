China's development of military equipment not targeting any country: defense spokesperson

A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said that China's development and upgrading of its military equipment are not targeting any country or specific objective.

Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry on whether the country will follow the recent launch of its third aircraft carrier with the construction of more such vessels.

China's development and upgrading of its military equipment are not targeting any country or specific objective and will not constitute a threat to any country or any region, as they are oriented toward safeguarding the country's national sovereignty, security and development interests, Tan said.

China's future aircraft carrier plans will be considered in accordance with the demand of the country's national security and the development of its military technology, Tan added.

China's nature as a socialist nation, its strategic choice of taking a path of peaceful development and its independent foreign policy of peace all determine that China will be unswervingly committed to a national defense policy that is defensive in nature.