News / Nation

Output of China's major shale gas field hits record high in H1

Xinhua
  18:23 UTC+8, 2022-07-04       0
The Fuling shale gas field in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality produced a record high of more than 3.63 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first half of this year.
Xinhua
  18:23 UTC+8, 2022-07-04       0

The Fuling shale gas field in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality produced a record high of more than 3.63 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first half of this year (H1), up 1.9 percent year on year, according to Sinopec, the developer and China's largest oil refiner.

During the same period, 46 new wells were put into production at the gas field, up 15 percent from the same period last year.

The Fuling gas field is striving to increase production from low-efficiency wells. In H1, production of more than 650 old wells reached over 3.48 billion cubic meters, 187 million cubic meters more than expected.

Shale gas is mainly methane. It is considered a clean, new energy resource.

The Fuling gas field, which began commercial development in 2014, produces over 20 million cubic meters of shale gas per day, providing clean energy for central and eastern China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Sinopec
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     