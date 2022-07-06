News / Nation

Number of new community COVID-19 cases drops to single digit in China's Sixian

Xinhua
  19:10 UTC+8, 2022-07-06
The latest eighth round of county-wide nucleic acid testing in virus-hit Sixian County, east China's Anhui Province, reported nine positive COVID-19 cases at the community level.
The latest eighth round of county-wide nucleic acid testing in virus-hit Sixian County, east China's Anhui Province, reported nine positive COVID-19 cases at the community level, according to local authorities on Wednesday.

This marks the first time that the number of positive COVID-19 cases detected in Sixian's mass COVID-19 testing drops to a single digit, said the anti-epidemic headquarters of Suzhou City that administers Sixian County.

The ninth round of mass testing in Sixian is now underway.

From June 26 to July 5, 6 pm, a total of 218 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 847 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence in Sixian. Most of the cases were identified among those in quarantine.

A total of 58 infected people have been cured and discharged from the hospital as of 4 pm Wednesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
