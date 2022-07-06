News / Nation

Construction of China's first commercial spacecraft launch site starts in Hainan

Construction of China's first commercial spacecraft launch site started on Wednesday in Wenchang City, south China's island province of Hainan.

As a major project of the Hainan free trade port construction, the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site is committed to becoming world-class, market-oriented, and further improving the launching capability of China's commercial carrier rockets.

Hainan will make full use of the synergistic advantage of the launch site and policies of the free trade port, striving to build Wenchang into a top-ranking international space city, said Feng Fei, governor of Hainan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
