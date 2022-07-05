News / Nation

China to improve public access to national archives

Xinhua
  18:29 UTC+8, 2022-07-05       0
Foreign individuals and organizations now enjoy equal rights to access disclosed archives in China as Chinese citizens and organizations.
Xinhua
  18:29 UTC+8, 2022-07-05       0

China will grant its public wider-ranging and more convenient access to national historical archives, the country's National Archives Administration has said.

The administration has recently introduced a set of new guidelines regarding the disclosure of archives to the general public. The new guidelines made stipulations regarding the principles, circumstances and procedure of archives disclosure, as well as how the public can access and use the archives.

According to the guidelines, individuals and organizations with proper credentials can access disclosed archives on-site or via virtual channels including websites and e-mails, ensuring streamlined archive access.

In addition, as per China's new Archives Law enacted in January 2021, foreign individuals and organizations now enjoy equal rights to access disclosed archives in China as Chinese citizens and organizations. Therefore, the new guidelines are also applicable in their archive-related activities, as the separate set of guidelines regarding such activities has been abolished.

The administration reiterated that the disclosure of archives will be carried out in accordance with laws and regulations regarding national security.

The guidelines will come into effect on August 1.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     