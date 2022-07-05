News / Nation

Population of Chinese white dolphins sees steady growth in south China

Xinhua
  15:48 UTC+8, 2022-07-05       0
The number of Chinese white dolphins in south China's Guangdong Province has reached about 1,100, according to a survey conducted from 2017 to 2021.
Xinhua
  15:48 UTC+8, 2022-07-05       0

The number of Chinese white dolphins in south China's Guangdong Province has reached about 1,100, according to a survey conducted from 2017 to 2021.

The survey, which was conducted in a national nature reserve for Chinese white dolphins in the Pearl River estuary, saw their numbers grow from 937 to about 1,100 in five years.

Meanwhile, the proportion of juvenile dolphins grew from less than 10 percent to 13 percent, showing an improved age structure in the reserve.

Chinese white dolphins are under first-class state protection and the Pearl River Estuary is a major habitat for the species in China.

According to the reserve, the steady increase of the dolphins' population is closely related to China's strengthening of marine ecological environment protection in recent years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     