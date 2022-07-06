China's Anhui reports 81 confirmed, 141 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua

East China's Anhui Province reported 81 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 141 local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said on Wednesday.

The new confirmed cases were reported in Sixian County and Lingbi County under Suzhou City.

From June 26 to July 5, a total of 267 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one from overseas, and 1,002 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence in Anhui.