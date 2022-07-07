Chinese mainland reports 94 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 94 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 39 in Anhui and 32 in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 94 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 39 in Anhui and 32 in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Altogether 244 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 10 provincial-level regions.

A total of 39 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,265 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.