Taikonauts to give lesson at China's space lab module

The Shenzhou-14 taikonauts will deliver a livestream science lecture at China's space station lab module Wentian, which is scheduled to be launched this month.
The Shenzhou-14 taikonauts will deliver a livestream science lecture at China's space station lab module Wentian, which is scheduled to be launched this month.

It will be the first time for the taikonauts to broadcast a live lecture from a space lab module, the China Manned Space Agency said. Previous space classes by the Shenzhou-13 crew were given from the station's core module Tianhe.

China's space station is designed to be a versatile space lab, capable of accommodating 25 experiment Cabinets for scientific exploration.

The experiment Cabinets installed on Wentian will allow the taikonauts to perform experiments on molecules, cells, tissues and organs.

After the Shenzhou-14 crew enter the Wentian, they will assemble experiment Cabinets and carry out space research. They will also perform spacewalks out of the lab module, the space agency said.

The trio will cooperate with the ground team to complete the construction of the country's space station, developing it from a single-module structure into a national space laboratory with three modules – the core module Tianhe and two lab modules Wentian and Mengtian.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
