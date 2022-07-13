SW China's Chongqing launches new freight train route to Italy

A new China-Europe freight train route linking southwest China's Chongqing municipality with Melzo in Italy was recently launched.

A freight train, operated by the China-Europe Railway Express (Chongqing), departed from Chongqing on Saturday and will first arrive in Melzo. Thereafter, it will head to Verona, a tourist city in Italy's north. The entire trip will take about 22 days.

The train is carrying goods worth 10 million US dollars, which include daily necessities, clothing, household appliances and machinery equipment, mainly from the eastern and southern regions of China, said Qi Dan, general manager of Yuxinou (Chongqing) Logistics Co., Ltd.

The China-Europe Railway Express (Chongqing), launched in March 2011, now operates nearly 40 routes reaching nearly 100 cities in Asia and Europe.