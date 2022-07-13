Chinese mainland reports 57 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 57 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Guangdong and eight in Gansu.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 57 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Guangdong and eight in Gansu, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Altogether 204 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 11 provincial-level regions.

A total of 76 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,601 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.