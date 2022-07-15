News / Nation

40 wild Asian elephants spotted in SW China

Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2022-07-15       0
A herd of 40 wild Asian elephants has been spotted foraging on a mountain in Mengla County, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2022-07-15       0

A herd of 40 wild Asian elephants has been spotted foraging on a mountain in Mengla County, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

According to the county's forestry and grassland administration, the elephants are aboriginal to the county and are the main objects of monitoring and protection by local authorities.

On the evening of July 11, the wandering herd arrived at a mountain slope near Molong Village.

"The area is uncultivated land covered with palm leaves, which are one of the giants' favorite foods," said Qin Wenjian, an officer at a local border police station.

When the herd appeared in the area, its presence was immediately reported by 32-year-old villager Long Nengxiong, using an app for issuing elephant warnings. Together with his colleague Chen Yongsheng, Long is in charge of monitoring elephants in the area.

At the scene, the staff carried out traffic control, road blocks, personnel guidance and other work where the elephants were passing through, so as to ensure their safety.

At about 8:30 pm, the elephants vanished into the woods.

"The herd currently has 29 adult elephants and 11 juvenile ones," said Long, who has been monitoring wild Asian elephants since 2019.

"They usually come out for food in the evening, walk, eat and rest, and don't return to the woods to rest until dawn the next day, and our day's work is over," he said.

The forest in the area has an abundance of bamboo, palm leaves and hundreds of other plants that Asian elephants like to eat, said Long. "Their range of activity is wide, and each adult elephant eats some 200 kilograms every day."

According to Mengla's forestry and grassland administration, this herd has lived mainly in the county for the past decades. In the past 10 years, with the continuous improvement of the ecological environment and the increasing protection of wild Asian elephants, they have increased in number year by year, from more than 30 in the past to 40 now.

Wild Asian elephants, a flagship species in the rainforest, are under A-level state protection in China. Thanks to stronger environmental and wildlife protection efforts, the population in the country has grown to about 300, mostly scattered around Yunnan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     