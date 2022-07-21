News / Nation

Dumpster baby's parents found – child in hospital care

Police are investigating who abandoned the baby in Jiangmen City as no surveillance cameras were installed near the site.
The baby was found in a 1-meter high dumpster in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, on July 18.

The parents of an abandoned baby who was found in a dumpster in a southern Chinese city have been located, news portal Thepaper.cn reported yesterday.

The baby was found wailing by passers-by in a 1-meter high dumpster in scorching heat in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, on July 18.

The baby was then moved to a hospital and is now in a good condition, according to the report.

Police have found the parents of the baby, but are still investigating who abandoned the child as no surveillance cameras were installed near the dumpster.

Jiangmen City's women and children's rights association said it will follow up on the case to ensure the baby is cared for in a safe environment, the report said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
