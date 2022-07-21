Chinese mainland reports 148 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 148 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 52 in Guangxi and 49 in Gansu.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 148 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 52 in Guangxi and 49 in Gansu, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Altogether 678 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 11 provincial-level regions.

A total of 69 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, said the Commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,339 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.