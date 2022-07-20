News / Nation

Haagen-Dazs recalls ice cream containing a carcinogen

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:24 UTC+8, 2022-07-20       0
The recall covers vanilla ice cream products sold in more than 80 countries and regions, including China, with an expiry date between July 4 this year and July 17 next year.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:24 UTC+8, 2022-07-20       0

Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with an expiry date from July 4 this year to July 17 next year contains the carcinogen ethylene oxide, China's General Administration of Customs has announced.

The administration has issued notices to local authorities based on a warning from the European Union's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed about the problematic batches of ice cream.

The French producer, Haagen Dazs Arras SNC, has started to recall the products which have been sold to over 80 countries and regions in the world, including China, according to the notice.

The recall covers packs of 7.7 kilograms, 392 grams, 81 grams and 58 grams.

The importer for the Chinese mainland is the Shanghai company of General Mills, a US-based food company which manages and operates the Haagen-Dazs' business outside North America.

Some localities on the Chinese mainland have taken actions against the affected products.

In Foshan city, Guangdong Province, the market watchdog in Shunde District said it received the notice on the evening of July 15 and has already removed about 62 kilograms of the products from 35 shops.

Ethylene oxide, which can be used as a sterilizing agent, is widely banned in food processing for its potential to cause cancer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     