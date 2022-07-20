Haagen-Dazs recalls ice cream containing a carcinogen

The recall covers vanilla ice cream products sold in more than 80 countries and regions, including China, with an expiry date between July 4 this year and July 17 next year.

Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with an expiry date from July 4 this year to July 17 next year contains the carcinogen ethylene oxide, China's General Administration of Customs has announced.

The administration has issued notices to local authorities based on a warning from the European Union's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed about the problematic batches of ice cream.



The French producer, Haagen Dazs Arras SNC, has started to recall the products which have been sold to over 80 countries and regions in the world, including China, according to the notice.

The recall covers packs of 7.7 kilograms, 392 grams, 81 grams and 58 grams.

The importer for the Chinese mainland is the Shanghai company of General Mills, a US-based food company which manages and operates the Haagen-Dazs' business outside North America.

Some localities on the Chinese mainland have taken actions against the affected products.

In Foshan city, Guangdong Province, the market watchdog in Shunde District said it received the notice on the evening of July 15 and has already removed about 62 kilograms of the products from 35 shops.

Ethylene oxide, which can be used as a sterilizing agent, is widely banned in food processing for its potential to cause cancer.

