Chinese mainland reports 108 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 108 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 47 in Gansu, 21 in Guangxi, and 20 in Guangdong, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Altogether 827 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 13 provincial-level regions on Tuesday.

A total of 91 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,270 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.