Man who forcibly dragged woman into toilet detained

  19:36 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0
Social media outcry after surveillance video shows a 16-year-old pulled by her hair into washroom and a woman kicking in the door to rescue her in Henan Province.
A man is caught in a video pulling a woman's hair and dragging her into the toilet in a bar in Zhongmou County, Henan Province, on July 16.

A man who dragged a woman into the toilet of a bar in Zhongmou County, Henan Province, has been detained pending further investigation, local police announced on Thursday.

Police said the man, surnamed Li, 27, was suspected of committing a crime and further inquiries are being made.

A surveillance video clip from the bar, named Max Club, showed details of the woman's suspected assault on July 16 and sparked public outrage after it went viral on Chinese social media.

In the video, a man is caught pulling the woman's hair and dragging her into the toilet. Another woman then kicked in the door and, with other people's help, pulled the alleged victim out.

Li and the victim are believed to have quarreled in the restroom, where she allegedly accused Li of exposing his genitals. According to Thepaper.cn, the perpetrator and the female victim, who is aged only 16, are not in a relationship.

They and two other people, a man and a woman, traveled to Zhengzhou from Kaifeng. The woman who kicked in the door is the one who traveled with them.

