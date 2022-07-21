News / Nation

COVID-19 situation in China fluctuating at low level: official

Xinhua
  20:03 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0
The COVID-19 situation has been fluctuating at a low level in China since the beginning of July, a Chinese health authority official said on Thursday.
Xinhua
  20:03 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0

The COVID-19 situation has been fluctuating at a low level in China since the beginning of July, with resurgences reported in multiple places within a few areas, a Chinese health authority official said on Thursday.

The epidemic has affected 78 cities in 21 provincial-level regions in the past week, said He Qinghua, an official with the disease control department of the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

Overall, resurgences in different localities have been brought under effective control in a short period of time, and the impact of the epidemic is limited, He said, noting that the capacity and efficiency of local epidemic response have been further improved.

With the rebound in COVID-19 infections around the world, coupled with the increasing flow of people during the summer vacation, the risk of local outbreaks will increase, resulting in a complex epidemic prevention and control situation, he added.

He urged resolute and fast actions in the wake of an outbreak to minimize its spread in the shortest possible time and prevent it from developing into large-scale resurgences.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     