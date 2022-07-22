Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 106 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 52 in Gansu and 21 in Guangxi.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 106 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 52 in Gansu and 21 in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Altogether 774 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 12 provincial-level regions on Thursday.

A total of 106 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,445 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.