Xi sends message of sympathy to Biden over COVID-19 infection
15:47 UTC+8, 2022-07-22 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of sympathy to US President Joe Biden over the latter's COVID-19 infection.
In his message, Xi said that upon learning of Biden's infection with the coronavirus, he would like to extend his sincere sympathy to the US president and wish him a speedy recovery.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
