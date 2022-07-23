China sets up national archives for preserving bibliology resources

China on Saturday inaugurated the National Archives of Publications and Culture for preserving bibliology resources.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech.

Noting that the national archives are a cultural treasure to be handed down to future generations, Huang said the national archives serve as a general database of national bibliology resources and the Chinese culture seed gene bank.

Huang stressed that the functions of the archives should be better used, which include collections, exhibitions, research, and communication to highlight cultural confidence, carry forward the Chinese culture, build a positive national image, and boost exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

After a three-year construction, the project comprises archives in Beijing and three other branches in Xi'an, Hangzhou, and Guangzhou, respectively. It will be responsible for inheriting and preserving national bibliology resources after its opening.