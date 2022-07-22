News / Nation

Xi congratulates Wickremesinghe on election as Sri Lankan president

  18:35 UTC+8, 2022-07-22
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on Friday to Ranil Wickremesinghe on his election as president of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.
In his message, Xi pointed out that China and Sri Lanka are each other's traditional friendly neighbors. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 65 years ago, the two countries have always promoted the development of bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and set an example of friendly interactions and mutually beneficial cooperation between large and small countries, he said.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Sri Lanka have stood together and helped each other, with their traditional friendship further enhanced, Xi said.

Xi stressed that he believes, under the leadership of President Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka will surely overcome temporary difficulties and push forward the process of economic and social recovery.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations and would like to provide support and assistance as his capacity allows to President Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lankan people.

The Chinese president said that he hopes the two sides will carry forward their traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust and continuously push forward the strategic cooperative partnership featuring sincere mutual assistance and enduring friendship.

