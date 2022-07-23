China's power generation from clean sources up 12.8% in H1

China's power generation from clean sources including hydro, wind and solar grew rapidly in the first half of 2022, rising 12.8 percent year on year.

China's power generation from clean sources including hydro, wind and solar grew rapidly in the first half of 2022, rising 12.8 percent year on year to 1.235 trillion kilowatt-hours, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

From January to June, China hiked investment in power supply and power grid projects.

The completed investment in the power grid network reached 190.5 billion yuan (US$28.21 billion), up 9.9 percent from a year ago.

By the end of June, China's installed power-generation capacity had reached 2.44 billion kilowatts, up 8.1 percent from a year earlier, data showed.