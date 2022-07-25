News / Nation

China to offer more financial aid to culture, tourism firms

Xinhua
  16:43 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0
China will roll out more financial support to help COVID-19-hit cultural and tourism firms, authorities announced Monday.
Xinhua
  16:43 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0

China will roll out more financial support to help COVID-19-hit cultural and tourism firms, authorities announced Monday.

Credit services to culture and tourism market players will be boosted by monetary policy tools like relending and rediscount, according to a guideline released by the People's Bank of China and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Local authorities and banking institutions are urged to offer targeted financing services to firms that are identified as having difficulty in normal operation.

The guideline is the Chinese government's latest move to keep the economy running within a reasonable range as the culture and tourism sector plays an important role in domestic consumption growth.

China saw more than 1.455 billion domestic tourist trips in the first half of 2022 and total domestic tourism revenue reached 1.17 trillion yuan (US$173.3 billion) during the period.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     