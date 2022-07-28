Massive cross-sea passage set to link Shanghai and Zhoushan ports

Involving billions of yuan investment, the project will integrate the world's two largest ports and further open up coastal cities on the Yangtze River Delta.

Xinhua

A massive cross-sea passage linking Shanghai, and Zhoushan and Ningbo in Zhejiang Province, involving billions of yuan investment, will be built to boost the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The Shanghai-Zhoushan-Ningbo Cross-Sea Passage, involving highway and railway links, has been included in national highway network planning issued by the Ministry of Transport, a press conference held by the ministry was told on July 25.

Upon completion, the passage will link the world's two largest ports, Shanghai Port and Ningbo Zhoushan Port. It is of great significance to the integrated development of Shanghai and Zhejiang free trade ports and the further opening up of coastal cities.