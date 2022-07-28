China's industry minister Xiao under investigation

The head of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Xiao Yaqing, is under investigation for suspected violation of discipline and law.

The head of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Xiao Yaqing, is under investigation for suspected violation of discipline and law, state media reported on Thursday.

No other details were immediately available.

Xiao, 62, previously headed the State Administration for Market Regulation, and before that led the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.



The MIIT oversees a vast swath of China's economy that includes 5G telecoms, semiconductors, electric vehicles and vaccine production.