Chinese mainland reports 86 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 86 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 32 in Guangxi, 23 in Gansu and 17 in Sichuan, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Altogether 435 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 12 provincial-level regions on Wednesday.

A total of 119 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 222,163 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.