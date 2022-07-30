Hainan begins construction of independent customs operations

The projects, with a total investment of 1.42 billion yuan (US$210 million), are located in the cities of Haikou, Sanya, Wenchang, Qionghai, Dongfang and Chengmai.

Xinhua

The construction of the first batch of nine projects related to independent customs operations throughout Hainan island began on Friday.

The projects, with a total investment of 1.42 billion yuan (US$210 million), are located in the cities of Haikou, Sanya, Wenchang, Qionghai, Dongfang and Chengmai.

According to the general plan of the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, the island will set up eight ports for overseas countries and regions, and 10 ports facing the mainland, to administrate the import and export of goods.

Hainan will finish building all the necessary infrastructure for independent customs operations by 2023, and will realize independent customs operations throughout the whole island by the end of 2025.