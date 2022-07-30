Chinese mainland reports 49 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 49 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 19 in Gansu and 15 in Guangxi.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 49 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 19 in Gansu and 15 in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Altogether 271 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in nine provincial-level regions.

A total of 99 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 222,413 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.