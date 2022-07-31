Over 2,000 km of new railway put into service across China in H1

A total of 2,043.5 km of new railway lines were put into operation across China in the first half of 2022, according to the country's railway operator.

A total of 2,043.5 km of new railway lines were put into operation across China in the first half of 2022 (H1), according to the country's railway operator.

This includes some 995.9 km of new high-speed tracks, data from China State Railway Group Co Ltd showed.

About 1,462.2 km of new railway lines were put into service in June alone, accounting for over 70 percent of the total new railways launched in the first six months of the year, the company said.

China plans to launch new rail lines totaling 3,300 kilometers this year, according to the Ministry of Transport. By the end of last year, the operating length of China's high-speed railway network exceeded 40,000 kilometers.