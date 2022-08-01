Chinese mainland reports 33 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 33 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 15 in Gansu and nine in Guangxi.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 33 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 15 in Gansu and nine in Guangxi, according to the National Health Commission's report on Monday.

A total of 244 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 137 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 222,690.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.