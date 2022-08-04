News / Nation

Taiwan resident suspected of endangering national security detained in E China

Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2022-08-04       0
Yang Chih-yuan, a Taiwan resident suspected of engaging in separatist activities and endangering national security, was detained by the national security organ of Wenzhou.
Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2022-08-04       0

Yang Chih-yuan, a Taiwan resident suspected of engaging in separatist activities and endangering national security, was detained by the national security organ of Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on Wednesday.

Yang, born in Taichung in 1990, has long been advocating "Taiwan independence," and colluded with others to establish an illegal organization with the aim to "push for Taiwan to become a sovereign state and join the United Nations."

Having planned and carried out separatist activities for "Taiwan independence," Yang is suspected of crimes of splitting the country and inciting others to do so.

The national security organs will leverage legal weapons such as the Anti-Secession Law and the National Security Law to punish the "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces in accordance with the law for their attempts to seek "Taiwan independence," resist reunification and undermine peace, said a national security official.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     