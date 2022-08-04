News / Nation

Punishments on die-hard "Taiwan independence" elements justified, legitimate, reasonable: spokesperson

A spokesperson on Thursday said punishments the Chinese mainland announced targeting die-hard "Taiwan independence" elements and external interference are justified, legitimate and reasonable.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said any sovereign state will take such measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests in accordance with international law and basic norms governing international relations.

Ma said the visit of Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, to China's Taiwan region was by no means "a defense of democracy and freedom," but an act of provocation against China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Noting that the Taiwan question is a matter of China's internal affairs, Ma said it is just and natural for China to take necessary countermeasures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The spokesperson also called on relevant organizations and individuals to take concrete steps to honor their commitment to the one-China principle and stop their interference and provocation acts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
