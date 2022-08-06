Chinese mainland reports 310 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 310 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 262 were in Hainan, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 310 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 262 were in Hainan, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 275 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 212 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 223,498 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.