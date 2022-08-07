News / Nation

Virtual power plants gain steam amid China's rising power demand

Xinhua
  18:12 UTC+8, 2022-08-07       0
With scorching weather lingering and economic activity picking up, virtual power plants are gathering steam in China as it seeks solutions to the increasing power demand.
Xinhua
  18:12 UTC+8, 2022-08-07       0

At a shopping mall in the heatwave-hit Jiangsu Province, customers barely felt any temperature change while the air conditioners kept readjusting their electrical load to ensure grid stability during peak hours.

This is a typical scenario where a virtual power plant works. With scorching weather lingering and economic activity picking up, virtual power plants are gathering steam in China as it seeks solutions to the increasing power demand.

How it works

"A virtual power plant is not really for generating electricity, but a system for managing energy," said Yang Kun, executive president of the China Electricity Council.

"Installed in heavy consumers such as factories, it controls electrical appliances, including air conditioners and lights. Without affecting normal operation, it helps maintain the balance of electrical supply and demand through accurate power management," Yang said.

Traditionally, a city would build more power plants to solve power strain. Although able to increase peak-hour supply, the expanded capacity may stay idle during off-peak hours, which are much longer.

A virtual power plant, in comparison, aims at cutting the usage of electricity when supply is insufficient, thereby stabilizing electric operation on the demand side.

Yang added that virtual power plants can also play a vital part in China's green energy shift. They facilitate the distributed energy resources interconnection and maximize the utilization of renewable electricity, amid national efforts to boost the clean, low-carbon grid transformation.

China set about piloting virtual power plants in the 2016-2020 period and has put continued efforts in promoting the utilization. For instance, Shanghai has launched a project linking commercial buildings around its bustling city center. The State Grid's Hebei subsidiary put a similar program into operation in 2019 to shore up the grid system for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

What to expect

Although at a preliminary stage of development, virtual power plants are expected to enjoy opportunities from China's carbon-cutting goals and thriving renewable energy industry, said Wang Peng, a researcher with North China Electric Power University.

China has announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

In Yang's viewpoint, virtual power plants will benefit from the rapid development of distributed battery, electric vehicle, energy storage and microgrid in the country. By aggregating these resources, virtual power plants can get both factories and citizens involved in building an energy-sharing network.

Policy incentives have also fallen into place. In its action plan for peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, the country vows to improve the "comprehensive adjustment capability of electricity system" and encourage the participation of virtual power plants in systemic power adjustment.

Earlier this year, the development of virtual power plants was incorporated into the country's five-year plan for building a modern energy system. It is also featured in the energy development outlines as well as carbon-neutrality schemes of over 10 provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     