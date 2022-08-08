Chinese mainland reports 324 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 324 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 259 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Altogether 483 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, said the commission in its report.

A total of 119 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 223,770 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.