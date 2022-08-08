News / Nation

Casualty caused by overtime work at home on WeChat ruled as job-related

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:01 UTC+8, 2022-08-09       0
A Chinese court ruled recently that a man who died at home after working overtime on WeChat was a job-related casualty, according to a Guangzhou Daily report.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:01 UTC+8, 2022-08-09       0

A Chinese court ruled recently that a man who died at home after working overtime on WeChat was a job-related casualty, Guangzhou Daily reported on Sunday.

This was the final ruling of the Railway Transportation Intermediate Court of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, after the deceased's wife appealed the first ruling.

China's regulation on insurance for work-related injury stipulates that death caused by sudden disease during working hours and at working posts is deemed to be work-related injury, and thus victims are entitled to reimbursement of the insurance in question.

In practice, however, it's not always easy to establish the causal relation of working overtime and health casualty, and people often have to go to court to stake their claims.

In this case, the man surnamed Shi, who worked for a trading company in Guangzhou, died at 7:40pm at home of sudden disease on a workday in 2020.

Since Shi's work involved communications with a factory which operated throughout the day, he often had to work online from home after leaving his office. That day, his last message to a colleague on the instant messaging service WeChat was sent at 7:22pm, according to the court.

Shi's wife, surnamed Tian, filed an application for insurance reimbursement with the local social insurance authorities for Shi's death, which was turned down.

She then filed a case with the Railway Transportation Court of Guangzhou, but was not supported in the first ruling given by the court which was of the opinion that at the time of his death, Shi was neither functioning within working hours, nor at his post.

However, the Railway Transportation Intermediate Court of Guangzhou, which heard Tian's appeal, ruled that due to the nature of his work, Shi had been working overtime from home after work for years, and on the fatal day, his overtime work should be considered to be causal to his death since "after a sudden disease breaks out, death could ensue some time later," referring to the gap of time between Shi's last message in the chat group on work and his death.

Thus, the court annulled the previous decision of the social insurance authorities of not supporting the insurance claims on Shi's death and demanded a correction of the decision within 60 days.

The judge who handed the final ruling advised working people and their family members to keep a record of their overtime work emails, phone calls, Internet chat messages and SMS messages, in case disputes arise, the newspaper reported.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     