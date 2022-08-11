China targets overpriced mooncakes ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

China will strengthen the monitoring of overpriced mooncakes, which are traditional delicacies and popular gifts during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

China will strengthen the monitoring of overpriced mooncakes, which are traditional delicacies and popular gifts during the Mid-Autumn Festival, to curb waste and promote the healthy development of the industry.

Market regulation departments will carry out inspections of enterprises, hotels, restaurants and e-commerce platforms that produce or sell mooncakes, and will strictly punish related violations, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

The commission and three other government organs issued a notice in June, saying that mooncakes should not be wrapped in precious metals, rosewood or other expensive materials, and should not be sold in boxes prepacked with other commodities.

Expensive ingredients such as shark fins and edible bird's nests should not be used to stuff mooncakes, the notice said, and a cost survey will be carried out if necessary on any boxed mooncake set that is sold at a price of over 500 yuan (74 US dollars).

The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on September 10 this year. It is a traditional festival usually marked by family reunions, full moon viewing and the consumption of mooncakes.