News / Nation

China targets overpriced mooncakes ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua
  16:58 UTC+8, 2022-08-11       0
China will strengthen the monitoring of overpriced mooncakes, which are traditional delicacies and popular gifts during the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Xinhua
  16:58 UTC+8, 2022-08-11       0

China will strengthen the monitoring of overpriced mooncakes, which are traditional delicacies and popular gifts during the Mid-Autumn Festival, to curb waste and promote the healthy development of the industry.

Market regulation departments will carry out inspections of enterprises, hotels, restaurants and e-commerce platforms that produce or sell mooncakes, and will strictly punish related violations, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

The commission and three other government organs issued a notice in June, saying that mooncakes should not be wrapped in precious metals, rosewood or other expensive materials, and should not be sold in boxes prepacked with other commodities.

Expensive ingredients such as shark fins and edible bird's nests should not be used to stuff mooncakes, the notice said, and a cost survey will be carried out if necessary on any boxed mooncake set that is sold at a price of over 500 yuan (74 US dollars).

The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on September 10 this year. It is a traditional festival usually marked by family reunions, full moon viewing and the consumption of mooncakes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     